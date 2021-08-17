LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The husband of a licensed childcare operator has been arrested on suspicion of inappropriately touching three children, and the LAPD says he may have more victims.
Marco Cruz Ruiz, 51, was arrested last Tuesday following an investigation into Ruiz Family Child Care Center. According to the LAPD, Ruiz inappropriately touched three adolescent victims between 2005 and 2020.
Investigators did not identify the location of Ruiz Family Child Care Center.
Several felony charges have been filed against Ruiz, who is being held on $1.7 million bail. He is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 25.
Detectives are asking for anyone with more information about Ruiz or believes they may be a victim to come forward. Anyone with more information can call the LAPD Juvenile Division at (424) 259-7094.