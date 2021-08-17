OXNARD (CBSLA) — An Oxnard man faces charges of rape and sexual assault involving at least four women and a 17-year-old girl, according to the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department.

Dustin Alba, 27, is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 10 for several charges of rape and sexual assault dating back to 2012 and spanning both Los Angeles and Ventura counties. Alba, who has been in custody since Sept. 14, 2020, is being held on $1.7 million bail.

According to Ventura County sheriff’s investigators, Alba was arrested after a woman reported being raped on Aug. 23, 2020 at his home in an unincorporated area of Oxnard. It wasn’t the first allegation against Alba in Ventura County – he had also been accused of sexual assaulting a woman visiting him when he lived Thousand Oaks in January of the same year.

As detectives investigated Alba, sheriff’s officials say they found more of Alba’s victims. In June of 2018, Alba lived in Chatsworth, where a woman reported she had been sexually assaulted. He was arrested by the LAPD for attempted rape, but the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office declined to file charges in the case, according to authorities.

Two previously unreported incidents were also uncovered. A woman said was 17 when she was raped by Alba at his home in Thousand Oaks, which was the site of another alleged rape in 2019. Charges were filed last Friday in connection with these two cases.

Investigators believe there may be more victims or witnesses who have not come forward or have not been contacted. Anyone with information about Alba or the investigation can call Detective Javier Chavez at (805) 384-4725.