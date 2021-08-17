LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Doug Ose, one of the Republican candidates in the recall effort to unseat Gov. Gavin Newsom, has dropped out of the race.
The former congressman announced Tuesday he was ending his campaign after suffering a heart attack over the weekend.
— Doug Ose (@DougOse) August 17, 2021
"While at home on Sunday evening, I experienced the sudden onset of concerning medical symptoms. I immediately called 911 and was transported by ambulance to Mercy General Hospital, where I was ultimately treated for a heart attack," Ose said in a statement posted to Twitter. "While I'm told I should expect a full recovery, additional procedures and potentially surgery are required, and it has become clear that I must now focus my attention on rehabilitation and healing."
Ose served multiple terms in Congress representing the Sacramento area.