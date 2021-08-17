LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — As the highly contagious coronavirus Delta variant continues to spread, the White House is poised to announce that everyone who received the two-dose vaccine, regardless of if they are immunocompromised, should receive a third dose as well.

“There’s a sense of urgency to get this done as soon as possible,” said Dr. Jerry Abraham of the Kedren Community Health Center.

As people continue to line up for their first and second doses of the vaccine at Kedren Community Health Center in South Los Angeles, Dr. Jerry Abraham and his staff are also vaccinating those with compromised immune systems because they are already allowed to get a third shot in L.A County.

RELATED: LA County Health Department Now Offering 3rd Vaccine Booster For Immunocompromised People

“Those with cancer, chemo, taking meds that cause their bodies to be immunocompromised or suppressed, they need this dose now,” Abraham said.

Booster shots are expected to be the same brand 0f the vaccine from the first two and should come about eight months after the second dose.

“Some people’s bodies did not have as robust a response to the first and second doses. They never received that optimal protection. This third shot really helps bring up their antibodies level,” Abraham said.

According to Pfizer, a small study showed people with a third dose had higher levels of antibodies, including against the Delta variant.

“Those who received two doses months ago now, they’re starting to see decreased levels of protection… 30,40,50% effectiveness against COVID-19 and that’s not going to cut it come this Delta variant,” Abraham said.

The White House said there is enough vaccine supply if booster shots are needed.

Officials are still working on more research before giving guidance on the one-dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine.