LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Despite many challenges, a new CBS News poll has found that Californians are still optimistic about the future of their state.

When asked about their feelings about California’s future, 61% were optimistic, while 39% were pessimistic.

Younger people were vastly more optimistic. Of those polled between the ages of 18 to 44, 68% were optimistic about California’s future, compared to 58% for those ages 45 to 64 and 51% for those age 65 and older.

When asked about the good things about life in California, 75% said food, 71% said nature, 64% said diversity, and both 53% said culture and weather.

CBS News Poll: Californians Say Recent Rise In Cases Was Preventable

In terms of the bad things about the state, 70% said cost of living, 69% said traffic and 40% said politics.

When asked about their own financial situation, 18% of respondents said it was very good, 47% said fairly good, 21% said fairly bad and 6% said very bad.

When asked if the price of real estate has been good where you live, 28% of respondents said it has been good for them financially, 35% said bad, and 31% said it had no impact.

When asked if they had a choice to relocate, 42% said they would stay where they are, 22% said they would move within California and 36% said they would leave the state.

The CBS News survey was conducted by the market research firm YouGov. 1,856 adults were surveyed between Aug. 6 and Aug. 12. The margin of error was 4%.

For the full results of the survey, click here.