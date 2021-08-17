ANAHEIM (CBSLA) – A 32-year-old man was charged with murder Tuesday after being arrested for allegedly running over another man in the parking lot of a convenient store over the weekend.
The incident occurred at around 12:38 a.m. Saturday at a 7-Eleven store at 107 W. Ball Road, near Anaheim Boulevard.
Joshua Michael Petro is accused of killing 36-year-old Stephen McGuire of El Monte, according to Anaheim Police Department Sgt.
Shane Carringer.
When officers arrived they found the victim, who was rushed to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Further investigation
revealed the victim was purposefully run over by a car, Carringer said.
Police later tracked down Petro at a motel in the city and arrested him, and said they were not ready to reveal what relationship the two had or what prompted the attack.
