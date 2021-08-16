LONG BEACH (CBSLA) — One person was killed and three others injured in a bad crash Monday near Long Beach Poly High.
The two-car crash happened at about 1:40 a.m. Monday near the intersection of Pacific Avenue and 21st Street.
Police say a woman who was a passenger in one car was pronounced dead at the scene. Three more people were hospitalized with serious injuries.
The intersection, which is just about a mile from Long Beach Poly High and Roosevelt Elementary School, remains closed for the fatal crash investigation.