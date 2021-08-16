NEEDLES (CBSLA) — Two men drowned in separate incidents in the Colorado River and Lake Havasu, San Bernardino County sheriff’s officials said.
Investigations are ongoing into both drownings, which happened Saturday.READ MORE: Search Underway After Woman Went Overboard In Pyramid Lake Near Castaic
Authorities say they received a report of a body floating in the Colorado River, south of the Avi Casino, just after 11 a.m. that day. Deputies found a white man floating face down along the California shore. He was pronounced dead at Needles Marina and released to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Coroner’s Division.
He has not yet been identified, but sheriff’s officials say he wore black jeans, tennis shoes, gloves, and no shirt, and had several tattoos on his arms and back and “SICKBOI” tattooed on his stomach.READ MORE: 'I'm So Happy Because I Don't Like Being On Zoom': LAUSD Students, Parents Excited For First Day Of School
Just a few hours later, a drowning was reported just after 3 p.m. at Copper Canyon in Lake Havasu. Authorities say 19-year-old Kason Ryan Adams of Temecula had jumped into the water from a large rock formation and never resurfaced.
Several people immediately began searching the water for Adams. When they recovered Adams, they performed CPR on him, sheriff’s officials said, then arriving deputies took him via patrol boat to the Contact Point Water Safety Center in Lake Havasu. He was soon pronounced dead and turned over to San Bernardino County’s coroner.MORE NEWS: Legendary Mexican Singer Vicente Fernandez Remains Hosptialized After Fall
Anyone with information about either of these drownings can contact Deputy Frank Weinald or Deputy Steven Cook of the Colorado River Station at (76) 326-9200.