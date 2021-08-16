FLORENCE (CBSLA) – Los Angeles Fire Department units are responding to a blaze at a commercial structure at 1001 E. 60th St. in the Florence area near Central Alameda.
The fire broke out around 3:47 p.m. Monday. LAFD is calling it a greater alarm fire and has assigned 105 personnel to fight it.
Firefighters used saws to rip open the sides of the building and get inside. Some firefighters had to exit the building as the flames got too dangerous.
LAFD Alert-Update #60thStreetFire Florence Greater Alarm Structure Fire 1001 E 60th St MAP: https://t.co/Rx7xIMTRv7 FS33; Firefight Continues with 105 LAFD Personnel Assigned in Defensive Operations. DETAILS: https://t.co/oJef5fAFQJ
— LAFD (@LAFD) August 16, 2021
It is unclear if anyone is trapped in the building or there are any injuries in the fire.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
(This is a developing story. Check back for updates.)