LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The first day of school means a return to back-to-school traffic, especially in Los Angeles, where students are returning to campuses Monday in the second-largest school district in the nation.
Monday is the first day of school for LAUSD students, and it’ll be the first day of full-day, in-person classes in more than 17 months. While most of the anxiety is about the pandemic and the recent surge in cases – particularly among unvaccinated young people – traffic safety is again a concern, with so many drivers no longer accustomed to so many children on their way as they commute to work.READ MORE: Brawl Breaks Out At SoFi Stadium's First Game Allowing Fans
“There are about fifteen hundred bus routes that are rolling out right now, this moment to 850 schools,” interim Superintendent Megan K. Reilly said.READ MORE: LAPD: Driver Fatally Hits Man, Pulls Into Sylmar Gas Station To Remove Him From Underneath Sedan
School zones are now in effect everywhere, and drivers are being urged to go slow, follow school rules for dropping off or picking up students, and avoid blocking crosswalks. Drivers should also remember to be extra cautious around school buses.
“Just be aware. They’re big yellow buses, you can’t miss them. Be aware, watch for students crossing the street,” bus driver said. “If lights are flashing on the bus, please stop. Please stop.”MORE NEWS: CBS News Poll: Data Suggests Governor Newsom May Face Turnout Challenge In Recall Election
Drivers who don’t stop for flashing red lights on a school bus could be hit with a $1,000 fine and possibly lose their driver’s license.