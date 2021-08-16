LOS ANGELES (CBSLA/CBS News) — Afghan immigrants in the Southland are already finding ways to help out at home as the crisis in Afghanistan continues.

An Orange County woman who volunteers with relief organizations say she’s expecting several dozen special visa holder families to arrive in Southern California from Afghanistan within the next few days.

“I work with refugees… so far, we’re expecting 42 families with their children,” volunteer Sonik Sadozai said. “They will keep coming the next few days, maybe this week.”

A decade ago, Orange County’s Ernie Hernandez went to Afghanistan as a chief warrant officer in the Marine Corps. Now a pastor in San Clemente, Hernandez said the crisis in the nation reminds him of the sacrifice many American service members have made.

“I just sit back and think about how many young men and women — Americans — stepped up to defend our freedoms and answered the nation’s call… and to see it back to where it seems to be going is tragic,” Hernandez said.

The safety of the people in Afghanistan for people who worked with the American government in jobs including translators, drivers and cooks, is of paramount concern for Afghans living in Southern California.

“They worked with Americans in Afghanistan and their life is in danger,” Sadozai said.

