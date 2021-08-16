ENCINO (CBSLA) — A Los Angeles man was charged with murder and other counts Monday stemming from a wrong-way crash on the 101 Freeway in Encino that left his girlfriend dead and their four children injured.
Prosecutors say Cesar Iban Torres, 31, drove the wrong way with the intent to kill his girlfriend and their children. He was charged with murder, attempted murder, child abuse, assault with a deadly weapon and resisting arrest.
“A family has been torn apart by this tragic collision that leaves four young children without their mother,” District Attorney George Gascón said.
On August 12, Torres was driving his SUV on the 101 Freeway in Encino when he allegedly went into oncoming traffic and struck a tractor-trailer.
His 26-year-old girlfriend, Aimee Garcia, was killed and the couple’s four children, ages ove to seven, suffered moderate injuries.
Torres is accused of fleeing the scene and resisting arrest.
He is expected to be arraigned Tuesday in Los Angeles County Superior Court.
The case remains under investigation by the California Highway Patrol.