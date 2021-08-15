RIVERSIDE (CBSLA) — Authorities say a 68-year-old man remained in critical condition Sunday following a collision in Riverside.
Police say the man was traveling on a Harley Davidson motorcycle when he struck a large block of wood causing him to go down in the eastbound lanes of Arlington Avenue.READ MORE: CicLAvia Returns In Wilmington After 1-Year Break Due To Pandemic
The man was transported to a hospital where he was listed in critical condition. Police say he sustained major injuries.READ MORE: Vigil Held For 48-Year-Old Banking Executive Michelle Avan, Murdered In Her Reseda Home
Police said it was unclear whether alcohol or drugs were contributing factors.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.MORE NEWS: Chargers Beat Rams 13-6 In First Preseason Game With Fans Allowed At Sofi Stadium Saturday
Anyone with information regarding this collision is urged to call Riverside Police Traffic Det. Derouin (951) 826-8722.