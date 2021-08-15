LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Public health officials say Los Angeles County recorded another 3,356 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, and eight additional deaths.
The cases come as the county and nation continue to see a surge in coronavirus cases stemming from the Delta variant.
The county also saw a slight increase in the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 but a decrease in the number of patients in intensive care units.
In addition, there were 1,653 patients hospitalized in the county with COVID-19; of those, 377 were in intensive care.
Sunday’s numbers brought the county’s totals to 1,350,370 cases and 24,900 fatalities since the pandemic began.