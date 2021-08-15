HOLLYWOOD HILLS (CBSLA) – On Sunday night, a vehicle slammed into five pedestrians in the Hollywood Hills near the 101 Freeway and left the scene.
The collision occurred about 9:05 p.m. outside 7080 W. Mulholland Drive, Los Angeles Fire Department spokeswoman Margaret Stewart said.
A 19-year-old male and a 16-year-old female were transported to Cedars Sinai Medical Center in critical condition. Three people with minor injuries declined to go to the hospital.
The driver of the car did not stop to render assistance, Officer T. Noland of the Los Angeles Police Department's West Traffic Bureau said, adding that the investigation will include a search for surveillance video.
LAPD said there is not currently a description of the vehicle.
