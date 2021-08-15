OXNARD (CBSLA) — Authorities on Sunday were asking for the public’s help for information related to the stabbing death of a man in Oxnard.
The incident unfolded around 12:30 a.m. Sunday in the 700 block of South E. Street.
The victim had been transported to the hospital, where he died.
Detectives were asking the public for video or photographs of the incident, if any, and to contact Detective Justin Songer with more information at (805) 385-7680.
"The City of Oxnard offers a reward of $10,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of any individuals responsible for committing homicides within the City," police said in a news release.
The death marked the 10th homicide within the city this year, police said.