WILMINGTON (CBSLA) — After skipping a year due to the pandemic, CicLAvia, Los Angeles’ famed car-free event, returned Sunday to Wilmington.
In addition to allowing cyclist to bike free of cars anywhere along the route, the event planned to feature activity booths, food trucks, a beer garden, and even a mobile COVID-19 vaccine clinic. In addition, the CHP planned to give away free helmets to kids while supplies last.
The 2.25-mile route was expected to be blocked off through 4 p.m. Sunday. Masks are required for those who will travel indoors to businesses.
Other CicLAvia events anticipated to occur later this year include on Oct. 10th and on Dec. 5th.