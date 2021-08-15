CANYON COUNTRY (CBSLA) – With a month left until the recall election, Governor Gavin Newsom met with volunteers at a phone bank Sunday, after visiting three Los Angeles area churches.

A new CBS poll on California found that Newsom may be facing something of a turnout challenge.

The poll also found the state’s vaccinated are voicing judgment toward the unvaccinated for the recent spikes in new COVID-19 cases.

“I’m vaccinated. I’m frustrated with the unvaccinated,” Newsom said.

Emergency room physician Dr. Haig Aintablian said he and his coworkers are also among those struggling with the unvaccinated.

“We are frustrated. We’re at a point where our healthcare infrastructure is again being put to the limit even though we have something that could prevent this whole situation, which is vaccination,” Aintablian said.

Earlier this week, the Governor announced that teachers and school employees must be vaccinated against COVID-19 or undergo weekly testing. The order is similar to requirements for all health workers and state employees.

Republican strategist Rob Stutzman worked on the 2003 recall campaign and the Arnold Schwarzenegger administration that replaced Gray Davis as governor.

“Even beyond California now, you’re seeing red state governors become very pro-vax,” Stutzman, who runs Stutzman Public Affairs, said.

Newsom’s volunteers are asking registered Democrats to vote no on question one, which would remove Newsom from office, and skip over question two on who should replace him. The governor has called the recall a Republican led effort.

“The odd thing, if 49% of the electorate supports no on the first question, his replacement can be chosen by 25% to 35%. That’s a very unusual situation,” said Jack Pitney, a political scientist and professor at Claremont McKenna College.

Critics of the governor held a rally on Sunday in Santa Clarita.

“We have high taxes. I mean, everything, gas is unbelievable,” voter Mary Anne Hippert said.

Challenger John Cox has been proposing what he calls the largest tax cut in California, while former San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer has criticized school closures and Larry Elder has run against mask and vaccine mandates.

“A lot of them, I just don’t think are electable,” recall voter Pamela Thatcher said. “I don’t think they can pull it off, and I think Larry Elder can. He’s got the name recognition.”

The governor is making sure that registered voters know that the election is here, that it is every day between now and September 14.

As for Dr. Aintablian who shares the governor’s frustration of the unvaccinated, he’s not in line with Newsom on other issues.

“I think we have a lot we need to fix and I don’t think Newsom’s doing it,” the doctor said.

Most of the vote by mail recall ballots will be sent out across the state this week.