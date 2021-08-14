LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer, who is already on administrative leave by Major League Baseball following accusations of sexual misconduct in California, spoke out on Twitter Saturday after The Washington Post reported that he received a temporary order of protection last year for allegedly physically abusing an Ohio woman and making a death threat toward her.

The newspaper said it obtained sealed court records and other documentation in which the woman says Bauer punched and choked her without her consent while they were having sex. He also allegedly sent her a text message saying he doesn’t “feel like spending time in jail for killing someone.”

The Ohio order was part of an “ex parte,” proceeding, meaning it was issued without a hearing from the other side.

It was not immediately clear if the alleged incident was investigated by police.

“While I have allowed my representatives to speak on my behalf over the last six weeks, I can no longer be silent. I will speak very candidly about the current petition when appropriate, but need to address the allegations made today in The Washington Post,” Bauer tweeted.

“The Washington Pots has spent the last six weeks digging into my life and attempting to contact hundreds of female friends and acquaintances with whom they suspect I had some form of romantic relations — some of whom I haven’t had contact with in over a decade — in an effort to create a false narrative,” he continued. “Several of these individuals have sent me screenshots of their requests, many shared that they had only positive things to say, and others felt very uncomfortable or harassed by the nature of their requests.

“Despite my representatives providing a wealth of contradictory evidence, documents, statements, and background information showing the pattern of disturbing behavior by this woman and her attorneys, The Washington Post opted to ignore much of this information and to run a salacious story disseminating defamatory statements, false information, and baseless allegations from a woman who has not only harassed and physically assaulted me but who also attempted to extort me for millions of dollars last year in exchange for her not coming forward with these false claims,” Bauer wrote.

Bauer’s lawyer and agent, Jon Fetterolf, and agent Rachel Luba released a statement saying that Bauer and the woman were in a consensual relationship from 2016 to 2019. Bauer pitched for the Cleveland Indians from 2013-19, and for the Cincinnati Reds from 2019-20.

The temporary restraining order against Bauer in the California case has been extended through Aug. 19.

In late June, the accuser filed court papers seeking a restraining order against the 2020 National League Cy Young Award winner, claiming he physically assaulted her during a pair of sexual encounters. She alleges Bauer repeatedly choked her to unconsciousness and punched her in the face.

Fetterolf has said that Bauer and the woman “had a brief and wholly consensual sexual relationship initiated by (the accuser) beginning in April 2021.

“We have messages that show (the accuser) repeatedly asking for `rough’ sexual encounters involving requests to be `choked out’ and slapped in the face,” Fetterolf said. “In both of their encounters, (the accuser) drove from San Diego to Mr. Bauer’s residence in Pasadena, where she went on to dictate what she wanted from him sexually and he did what was asked.

“Following each of her only two meetings with Mr. Bauer, (the accuser) spent the night and left without incident, continuing to message Mr. Bauer with friendly and flirtatious banter,” he said.

Lt. Bill Grisafe of the Pasadena Police Department confirmed the agency is investigating allegations against Bauer, but could not provide any additional details.

Bauer signed a three-year contract with the Dodgers on Feb. 11 worth $102 million, including $40 million this season, reported to be the highest single-season salary in baseball history.

