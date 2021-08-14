INGLEWOOD (CBSLA) – With a large crowd expected at the approximately 70,000-seat SoFi Stadium for its first NFL game with fans, the Los Angeles Rams are advising fans to arrive at least one hour before Saturday evening’s 7 p.m. kickoff.

Parking lots will open at 3 p.m. and stadium entrances at 5 p.m. for the preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers. Fans are reminded to check their mobile ticket for recommended stadium entry.

On-site parking can be purchased at http://www.therams.com/tickets/parking. Parking at SoFi Stadium is limited given most was sold to season ticket members.

Parking at the six locations for the city-operated “IPark&Go” remote parking and shuttle program can be purchased at http://www.iparkandgo.com. The program offers more than 4,000 parking spaces throughout Inglewood and surrounding areas.

Shuttle bus service is provided to the Inglewood Intermodal Transit Facility, near the stadium. The trip will typically take 30 minutes or less.

In an attempt to discourage the public from parking on streets near the stadium, Inglewood requires a permit to park for more than two hours on any street.

Metro will provide shuttle bus service from the Hawthorne/Lennox Station on the C Line for all three preseason games at SoFi Stadium and all regular-season Rams home games.

The shuttles will run every five-to-eight minutes beginning approximately three hours before kickoff and as needed during the games. After the games, they will run for about 90 minutes. The Metro shuttle service is free, but normal fares apply on Metro Rail and for parking at Metro Park & Ride stations.

Metro Bus service to SoFi Stadium is available on Line 212 along Prairie Avenue to Hollywood via La Brea Avenue, which connects to Metro’s C Line rail service, along with Line 117 along Century Boulevard and Line 115 along Manchester Boulevard.

Face coverings are required in all indoor spaces at SoFi Stadium regardless of vaccination status. Indoor settings include covered stadium concourses and queuing and ordering areas for concessions and merchandise stands.

Fans are not required to wear masks while in their seats or suite (if windows are open) regardless of vaccination status. There is no requirement to be vaccinated to attend Rams games at SoFi Stadium.

All Rams tickets will be mobile-only. Print-at-home tickets are not allowed in the NFL as part of a league-wide mandate. Fans are encouraged to download their tickets to their mobile wallet prior to arriving at SoFi Stadium to speed entry into the stadium.

SoFi Stadium is a cashless facility. Cash will not be accepted. All major credit cards, debit cards and methods of mobile pay are accepted.

SoFi Stadium will provide complimentary Americans with Disabilities Act wheelchair services from all entries to the fans’ seat. Stadium staff will escort fans from entry to a seat and back to the exit gate.

Every parking lot at Hollywood Park has wheelchair accessible spaces. The Pink Zone and Purple Zones have courtesy shuttles to assist fans. The pickup location is near the ADA marked stalls in the Pink and Purple zones.

Fans requiring wheelchair services should email SoFi Stadium in advance at guestservices@hollywoodparkca.com or visit any wheelchair kiosk upon arrival. Fans with accommodations or accessibility questions should also email guestservices@hollywoodparkca.com in advance.

All entries into SoFi Stadium have a wheelchair-accessible path and all restrooms are accessible by wheelchairs.

There are two dedicated service animal relief areas on the Main Concourse — one at Level 6 south near the Pepsi Zone and one in the northwest near Entry 5.

There are private and family restrooms on every level. Mamava lactation suites are available throughout the stadium for mothers who are breastfeeding or need to pump.

Additional information about Rams gamedays is available at http://www.therams.com/gameday. Additional information about SoFi Stadium, including permitted and prohibited items and a full A-Z Guide, is available here.

