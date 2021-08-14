PASADENA (CBSLA) – Inside Luke’s Barbershop in Pasadena, barbers offered free haircuts to people as an incentive to get vaccinated against COVID-19 Saturday, the same day that officials with the health department began offering a third booster shot to people who live with compromised immune systems.

“I’m happy to do it because we’re servants. A servant is the greatest thing you can be,” said owner Luke Walker, who hosted the event in hopes of doing his part to help stop the spread of the virus.

The event comes as both the Food and Drug Administration, as well as the Centers For Disease Control and Prevention, recommend people with severely compromised immune systems get a third dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines to help prevent serious illness or even death.

LA County Health officials began offering booster shots Saturday to people who qualified, like organ transplant recipients, cancer patients and others with weakened immune systems.

Pasadena’s health department director said they plan to start giving out boosters in the coming days and urged those who think they qualify to speak with their doctors.

“People who are immunocompromised, we’re likely not able to amount enough of a response to be able to be immune from their first two doses,” Dr. Ying-Ying Goh, the Pasadena Public Health Director, said.

The booster shots received final approval from from federal health officials this week, as cases of the Delta variant continue to rise nationwide.

In LA County, the health department reported 4,229 new cases of COVID-19 and an additional 21 deaths Saturday.

“I think it’s the responsible thing to do,” said a woman who only wanted to be identified as Karen. Although she’s not eligible to get a booster just yet, she’ll be among the first in line when it’s her turn to get one.

“I’m definitely interested in it. I would do anything that would help me boost my immunity. I want to protect not only myself, but my family members and my grandchildren, people in the community,” she said.

Those eligible for a booster shot can simply self-attest that they have a qualifying medical condition prior to getting the third dose.