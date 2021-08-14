Outdoor fun continues!
Be a tourist in your own city!READ MORE: Vigil Held For 48-Year-Old Banking Executive Michelle Avan, Murdered In Her Reseda Home
At Bikes and Hikes LA, they welcome tourists and locals alike to guide them through an outdoor adventure in Los Angeles. From the Griffith Park Experience to LA in a Day 6-hour tour, there is something for everyone, plus their electric bike options are great for those wanting a more relaxing cruise. Looking for something the whole family can enjoy this summer? Try the guided nature walk hike at the beach! Have a friend or family member coming to town? Their bike tours are a great way to show them around! Learn more about their safe and friendly tour options at bikesandhikesla.com.READ MORE: Chargers Beat Rams 13-6 In First Preseason Game With Fans Allowed At Sofi Stadium Saturday
L.A. SAILING
If you thought sailing was too hard to access, too expensive or too intimidating, you haven’t yet met the Captains of L.A. Sailing. Their entire goal is to make sailing a fun, affordable and community-based activity. It’s a Los Angeles based sailing club that offers a hands-on environment and caters to everyone from beginning to expert sailors.MORE NEWS: LA County Health Department Now Offering 3rd Vaccine Booster For Immunocompromised People
Enjoy a private outing or join the club and sail with others. Either way, you’ll get to embrace everything sailing the Southern California coast has to offer! Visit https://www.lasailing.com/ to learn more.