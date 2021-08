Trevor Bauer Hits Back At Newspaper Report Over Ohio Protective OrderLos Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer, who is already on administrative leave by Major League Baseball following accusations of sexual misconduct in California, spoke out on Twitter Saturday after The Washington Post reported that he received a temporary order of protection last year for allegedly physically abusing an Ohio woman and making a death threat toward her.

Chargers To Face Off With Rams In First NFL Game At SoFi Stadium With Fans AllowedThe Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers will face each other Saturday evening to open preseason play in the first NFL game at SoFi Stadium with fans present, with both coaches expected to mainly give playing time to reserves.

Rams Advising Fans To Arrive Early For First Game At SoFi Stadium With FansWith a large crowd expected at the approximately 70,000-seat SoFi Stadium for its first NFL game with fans, the Los Angeles Rams are advising fans to arrive at least one hour before Saturday evening's 7 p.m. kickoff.