INGLEWOOD (CBSLA) – The LA Chargers take on the LA Rams Saturday, airing live from SoFi Stadium on CBS2 and live on CBSLA.com.
“I’m so excited to step foot inside this stadium and see my first Chargers game in SoFi,” a fan, identified only as Charles, said. He also worked on SoFi stadium for two years as a union electrician. “To be in a place that I had a piece in building and to have it be my team’s home, it’s awesome.”
The event this evening is cashless and tickets are digital. Masks are required inside the stadium, but fans tailgating are not required to wear masks.
The CBS2 pregame show starts at 6:30 p.m. with Jerry O’Connell joining Jim Hill in studio, while Jamie Maggio reports from inside SoFi Stadium.