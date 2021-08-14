INGLEWOOD (CBSLA) – The Los Angeles Chargers will face each other Saturday evening to open preseason play in the first NFL game at SoFi Stadium with fans present, with both coaches expected to mainly give playing time to reserves.

Chargers coach Brandon Staley said “Our plan is the players that we need to evaluate on our team are going to play in that game. Some of our starters are going to play in that game because we need to evaluate them.”

Staley said quarterback Justin Herbert and receiver Keenan Allen will not play in the team’s three preseason games and safety Derwin James Jr. will not play on Saturday.

Chase Daniel will start at quarterback for the Chargers followed by Easton Stick, said Staley, who expects them each to play one half Saturday.

“What we want to be able to do in these three preseason games is really give those guys a chance to compete equally with the right offensive line in front of them,” Staley said.

Daniel is beginning his 12th season in the NFL and first with the Chargers. He has played 69 NFL games, including four last season with the Detroit Lions.

The Chargers selected Stick in the fifth round of the 2019 NFL draft out of North Dakota State. His NFL regular-season experience consists of two plays in an Oct. 25, 2020 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, including a 4- yard pass completion.

The game marks Staley’s unofficial debut as the Chargers’ coach. He was hired in January after being the Rams’ defensive coordinator in 2020 when the team ranked first in total defense, passing defense and scoring defense.

“Without all of those people, I wouldn’t be here,” Staley said. “It’s going to be a really cool thing to re-connect with them and see what they’ve been working on. I’m excited to see them, but, really, more than anything, I’m excited for our players to get their first chance to compete.”

Staley replaced Anthony Lynn, who was fired after missing the playoffs three times in his four seasons as coach, including 2020 when the Chargers were 7-9.

The Rams and Chargers both played at SoFi Stadium in 2020, but fans were not permitted in an attempt to reduce the spread of the coronavirus.

This is the third meeting between the teams since the Chargers returned to Los Angeles in 2017. The Chargers were 21-19 winners in a 2017 preseason game and lost, 35-23, in a 2018 regular-season game.

