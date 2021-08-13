TORRANCE (CBSLA) — The Torrance Little League all-star team played for a spot in the Little League World Series Friday, as it faces its counterpart from the Petaluma National Little League in the West Region semifinal.
The game, held at Al Houghton Stadium in San Bernardino, began at noon and was being televised on ESPN.
Attendance was limited to pass holders from the teams playing and the "Friends and Family" pass holders.
Watch parties were held at Rizzo’s Pizza, 24100 Narbonne Ave., in Lomita and The Crest Sports Bar & Grill, 1625 Cabrillo Ave., in Torrance.
Torrance is seeking to become the first Los Angeles County team to reach the Little League World Series since 1994.
Friday’s winner will face Honolulu for the regional championship Saturday.