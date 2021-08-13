LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The state Attorney General’s Office has completed its investigation into the 2018 Woolsey Fire and will not pursue any criminal charges against Southern California Edison over its ignition, saying there is “insufficient evidence to support a criminal prosecution.”
The fire began Nov. 8, 2018, and spanned portions of Los Angeles and Ventura counties.
Three people died, nearly 97,000 acres burned and about 1,645 structures were destroyed.
More than 295,000 people were evacuated.
