SOUTH PASADENA (CBSLA) — Several members of South Pasadena High School’s pep squad have tested positive after attending an off-campus, overnight camp outside of Los Angeles County last month.
School officials say there were no severe symptoms reported among the students who tested positive, and no one was hospitalized. But it's the latest incident of concern as students return to classes this fall, and resume extracurricular activities like sports could lead to further COVID-19 outbreaks.
Moving forward, South Pasadena Unified will now require student-athletes to test weekly. Testing will be optional for all other students.
Regular testing is already a requirement for the Los Angeles Unified School District, the nation's second-largest school district. LAUSD will not require student-athletes to wear masks as they practice and compete outdoors, but support staff and spectators must wear face masks, and they are still mandatory indoors and on team buses.
LA County has already reported six outbreaks involving students in athletic settings. An outbreak is defined as three or more cases among students or staff.