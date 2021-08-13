LA HABRA (CBSLA) – The La Habra police officer shot just outside the doors of the station was released from the hospital Friday, according to a tweet by the department.

The incident occurred last Saturday, Aug. 7. It was later determined that the shooting, which left one suspect dead, was sparked by a road rage incident some 14 miles away on the 5 and 57 Freeways. The 911 dispatcher who fielded the road rage call told the female caller to drive to the police station.

The suspected road rage driver followed the woman to the station and exited his vehicle.

According to Chief Adam Foster, that’s when there was an exchange of gunfire between the suspected road rage driver and responding officers. The suspected road-rage driver, seen in a photo from a security camera at the police station, died. A weapon can clearly be seen in his right hand.

The wounded police officer was transported to the University of California, Irvine Medical Center in a patrol car by fellow officers, where they were treated and, now, released.

The identity of the officer has not been released, nor the extent of their injuries.

“Our wounded officer has been released from the hospital and is resting at home. We cannot thank you enough for all the well wishes and support,” the La Habra Police Department tweeted Friday evening.