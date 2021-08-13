HESPERIA (CBSLA) — Authorities asked for help Friday to find a family they say has been missing since 2019.
John Roberts and Julie Englehart, both 49 years old, and their 11-year-old daughter Brooke Roberts, were last heard from in 2019, according to San Bernardino County sheriff's investigators.
The family moved from Hesperia to Ozark, Ala. – where John Roberts grew up — in 2017, but came back to Hesperia in 2019. Their last known residence was a Motel 6 on Cataba Road in Hesperia.
On a phone call with a relative on Oct. 6, 2019, Englehart said she had found a job cleaning used trailers for an unknown business in the High Desert area, and that they were planning to move to another location near Spring Valley Lake. She told the relative she would call the following day, but never did.
Authorities say the family has not been seen or heard from since then and their whereabouts are unknown. Anyone with information about the family or with information about their whereabouts can contact Detective Jason Schroeder at the Hesperia Sheriff’s station.