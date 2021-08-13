LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County rose a half-cent Friday to $4.388, its highest amount since Oct. 24, 2012.
The average price is seven-tenths of a cent higher than one week ago, 4.7 cents more than one month ago and $1.196 greater than one year ago, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service.
Since the start of the year, the price of gas has risen by $1.156.
The Orange County average price rose nine-tenths of a cent to $4.359 after rising one-tenth of a cent Thursday and remaining unchanged Wednesday. It is 1 cent higher than one week ago, 5.8 cents more than one month ago and $1.185 greater than one year ago.
The Orange County average price has risen $1.151 since the start of the year to its highest amount since Oct. 24, 2012.
“Across the board, wholesale gasoline and oil prices have remained relatively flat during the past two weeks because of growing concerns over increased COVID cases and higher oil production in the coming weeks,” said Jeffrey Spring, the Automobile Club of Southern California’s corporate communications manager.
"However, demand remains strong throughout the region, so prices haven't declined."
