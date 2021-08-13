LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Firefighters continue to battle a major emergency fire at a commercial building in Panorama City.
Flames were reported just after midnight at 14621 W. Titus St. in Panorama City. At the height of the blaze, 105 firefighters were on hand, battling the flames from outside the building.
Nicholas Prange of the Los Angeles Fire Department said the fire’s progress had been stopped at about 2:20 a.m., but the flames appeared to flare up again just after 5 a.m.
No injuries have been reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.