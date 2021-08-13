PERRIS (CBSLA) – Two suspects were arrested Thursday in connection to an alleged holdup and robbery on the evening of Aug. 3 at a Perris convenience store, in the 2000 block of Perris Boulevard, near Citrus Avenue.
Both 19-year-old Carlos Ignacio Acuna Rosales and a 17-year-old juvenile male, whose identity is not being released, were arrested on suspicion of armed robbery, kidnapping to commit robbery, conspiracy and false imprisonment.
The suspects, according to Riverside County sheriff Sgt. Dave Tinker, allegedly arrived to the store in a 2011 Nissan Versa. They then burst into the shop barking orders, while one of them brandished a black handgun.
“The store was occupied by several patrons and was taken over by the suspects,” Sergeant Tinker said. “The suspects…went behind the counter, taking cash from the register,” Tinker said.
Security surveillance cameras captured the getaway vehicle's license plate, and over the ensuing week, detectives were able to confirm the suspects' identities, he said.
Search warrants were served at their respective residences, where evidence from the holdup was allegedly seized, according to Tinker.
Rosales was booked into the Byrd Detention Center in Murrieta, and the Nuevo teen, his alleged cohort, was booked into the Southwest Juvenile Hall.
Both are being held without bail.
