LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A Hollywood classic in Studio City is getting a complete makeover.
The Sportsmen’s Lodge, the former hotel and events center at the corner of Ventura and Coldwater Canyon boulevards in Studio City, will be transformed into a mixed-use community with housing, shopping, and dining.
The new owner of the property wants to raze the hotel and replace it with more than 500 apartments. Meanwhile, the banquet center is expected to reopen next month as a retail center with shops and restaurants.
Sportsmen’s Lodge first opened back in 1962 and has undergone several renovations. Its hotel was recently part of the city’s Project Roomkey effort to house the homeless during the pandemic.