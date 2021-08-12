LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — New York real estate heir Robert Durst continued his testimony Thursday in his own defense.
The 78-year-old is charged with killing his longtime friend Susan Berman at her Benedict Canyon home more than 20 years ago.
Prosecutors say Durst killed Berman to keep her from talking to police about the disappearance of his first wife, Kathie.
On Thursday afternoon, Durst said he gave Berman 25,000 in 1999.
Durst has been behind bars since March of 2015. He was also previously tried and acquitted for another murder back in 2001.
He is set to continue his testimony Monday morning.