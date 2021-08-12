INGLEWOOD (CBSLA) — Robert Durst claims his friend Susan Berman, whom he is accused of murdering in 2000 at her Benedict Canyon home, got along very well with his then-wife Kathie Durst, who is now presumed dead after disappearing.
Durst, who is on trial for Berman's murder, returned to the stand Wednesday to testify in his own defense. Prosecutors contend Durst killed his wife in 1982, and murdered Berman in December of 2000 because she was about to talk to police about his involvement in her disappearance.
The 78-year-old real estate heir told the jury the two women got along very well when the Dursts lived in New York in the 70s. He testified that his wife got into drugs before her disappearance in 1982. Kathie Durst was later declared dead.
Prosecutors believe Berman was about to come forward to authorities with what she knew about Kathie Durst's disappearance when she was murdered. Durst has denied killing Berman or knowing who did.
Durst is expected to continue his testimony Thursday.