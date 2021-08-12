(CBSLA)- After a 7-9 season in 2020, the Chargers are hoping to make a step back towards the playoffs in 2021 with new head coach Brandon Staley. The first step in that journey is a slate of three preseason games that begins with a matchup against the crosstown rival Rams on August 14. For fans unable to make it to a television for the game, CBS 2 has you covered as the live streaming home of each of the three preseason matchups.
To watch the live stream of the games, fans can head to this live player at game time to get full live coverage of the matchups.READ MORE: Sportsmen's Lodge To Undergo Hollywood Makeover Into New Development 500 Apartments, Shopping And Dining
After the game against the Rams, the Chargers will travel to San Francisco to face the 49ers followed by a third and final game against the Seattle Seahawks on August 28.
Story lines abound in the preseason. What will the Chargers defense look like under Staley and new coordinator Renaldo Hill? Can the offense take a further step forward with Justin Herbert in Year 2? Which players on the edges of the roster will end up making the team? CBS 2 has the coverage of each game as the team looks to answer those questions ahead of their regular season opener against the Washington Football Team.READ MORE: Late Fines Eliminated At LA County Libraries
Here’s the full preseason streaming schedule:
Saturday, 8/14 @ Los Angeles Rams, 7:00 p.m. PT
Sunday, 8/22 vs. San Francisco 49ers, 4:30 p.m. PTMORE NEWS: Greenblatt’s Deli In WeHo Closes Permanently After 95 Years
Saturday 8/28 @ Seattle Seahawks, 10:00 p.m. PT