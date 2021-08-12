LONG BEACH (CBSLA) — Authorities released a picture on Thursday of a stolen vehicle involved in a sexual assault this week.
Officers were called to the area of Long Beach Boulevard and Willow Street in response to a burglary report regarding a 22-year-old woman who said an unknown man entered her home through a window on August 11, 2021, around 11:55 p.m. The suspect fled the scene before officers arrived at the scene. A few minutes later, on August 12, 2021, officers were called to the area of Willow Street and Atlantic Avenue regarding another burglary, which was later determined to be a sexual assault.
A 66-year-old woman said she was sexually assaulted by a man who entered her home through a window. He is accused of stealing the victim’s car keys and fleeing in the vehicle. Police said they believe that the same suspect was involved in both incidents.
Detectives shared an image of the stolen vehicle, a royal blue 2020 Mitsubishi Eclipse with Arizona license plate number AJZ3649. Anyone who recognizes this vehicle was urged to call 911.
The suspect was described as a Black man, between 45 to 50 years old, with a dark complexion and a goatee. He was seen wearing a black hooded jacket, knitted beanie, black jeans and black shoes.