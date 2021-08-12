LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The Los Angeles Police Department Thursday released bodycam footage of a shooting in June in the San Fernando Valley’s Arleta neighborhood which left an armed reckless driving suspect dead.
The shooting of 26-year-old Christopher Garcia occurred on the morning of June 28 on an offramp of the 5 Freeway at Terra Bella Street.
The incident began at Branford Street and Dorrington Avenue when officers attempted to stop a reckless driver, according to police. The driver failed to pull over, prompting a pursuit.
The chase ended about 10 minutes later after the driver stopped and exited the vehicle after losing control of it in a dirt area of the offramp. An enhanced version of the video shows the suspect pointing what appears to be a weapon at officers.
Officers opened fire on Garcia. He was taken to a hospital with gunshot wounds, where he died. A handgun was recovered at the scene.
No officers were hurt. The investigation into the case is ongoing.