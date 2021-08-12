WEST HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) – One of the most iconic eateries in the Los Angeles area has shut down permanently after nearly a century in business.
Greenblatt's Deli Restaurant and Fine Wine Shop on Sunset Boulevard in West Hollywood shuttered for good Wednesday.
It indicated the sudden closure with a brief statement on its website which read, “Greenblatt’s has closed. Thanks to all our loyal customers for a great 95 years!”
Many fans rushed over to get a final meal Wednesday.
“I’m honestly still in shock about all this,” Justin Staple told CBSLA.
“I literally just found out today that they’re closing today,” Chloe Bertles added. “It happened fast, it hits your heart. We were running over so we could get one last hurrah.”
Eater LA reported that the closure was due to the difficulty of operating during the pandemic and finding staff. The store had just recently reopened for in-person dining a few months ago.
The Jewish deli was first opened back in 1926 by Herman Greenblatt. It was purchased by the Kavin family in the 1940s and has been operated by them ever since. It counted among its customers the likes of Marilyn Monroe, Joe DiMaggio, Marlon Brando, Groucho Marx, John Belushi and Billie Holiday, according to its website.