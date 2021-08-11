LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Police were seeking a suspect Wednesday after a man was fatally shot in the Fairfax area of Los Angeles.
According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the shooting occurred around 12:20 p.m. on the 7700 block of Melrose Avenue near Shoe Palace.
When police arrived, they found a male in his 20s suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced deceased.
The identity of the man who was killed was not immediately known.
The suspect was described as a man in his 20s wearing dark clothing. Police said he fled in a silver Toyota Camry with a temporary license plate number BC10D32.
Anyone with information on the case was urged to call 877-LAPD-247.
