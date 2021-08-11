CHINO HILLS (CBSLA) — A Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputy was rushed to a hospital in Chino Valley after experiencing a medical emergency at the end of a pursuit.
According to the Chino Valley Fire Department, during the end of a pursuit, the female deputy had an unspecified medical emergency near Grand Avenue.
It was not immediately clear what the emergency was but a hazardous materials unit responded and the suspect's vehicle was taped off.
The deputy was in unknown condition.
Grand Avenue in Chino Hills was fully closed backing up traffic between Diamond Bar and Chino Valley.