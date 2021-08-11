COMPTON (CBSLA) – A 14-year-old boy who had been reported missing was found shot to death in Compton Tuesday night.
The deceased boy was found by his father a little before 9 p.m. in the 4200 block of East San Luis Street.READ MORE: Dodge Challenger Leads CHP On Pursuit Through El Monte
According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, the boy’s family discovered him missing on Sunday and reported it to authorities the following day.READ MORE: Report: Calif. To Require All Teachers To Be Vaccinated Or Undergo COVID Testing
On Tuesday night, while out searching, the boy’s father found his son in a travel trailer parked in an alley, the sheriff’s department said. He had a gunshot wound to his upper torso.
Sheriff’s deputies responded and pronounced the boy dead at the scene. His name was not immediately released.MORE NEWS: Santa Barbara Surf School Owner Arrested In Murders Of His 2 Young Children In Mexico
No suspects have been arrested in the killing and there was no word on a motive. It’s unclear exactly when the shooting may have occurred.