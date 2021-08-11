LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A local crisis response organization will use a $200,000 grant to launch a fixed-mobile site in Los Angeles that will provide coronavirus testing, vaccinations, health screenings and resource coordination.
Community Organized Relief Effort was awarded the money through the #CaliforniansForAll Innovation Grant.READ MORE: Man Fatally Shot In Fairfax Area Near Shoe Palace, Suspect Sought
CORE’s program — in partnership with Carbon Health — is an expansion of the group’s COVID relief efforts across Los Angeles.
The site will be located at San Fernando Recreation Park and is opening to the public this week.READ MORE: Chino Valley Fire District Steps In To Help Fill Paramedic Shortage In San Bernardino County
Residents will receive assistance with programs such as CalFresh/SNAP, WIC, Medi-Cal, LIHEAP (Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program), rent and utility aid and other general relief.
The site will also offer COVID testing and vaccinations in partnership with Carbon Health.MORE NEWS: Caught On Camera: 13-Year-Old Boy Restrained On Flight From Maui To Los Angeles
(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)