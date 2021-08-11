CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
By CBSLA Staff
Filed Under:covid vaccine, COVID-19, Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A local crisis response organization will use a $200,000 grant to launch a fixed-mobile site in Los Angeles that will provide coronavirus testing, vaccinations, health screenings and resource coordination.

Community Organized Relief Effort was awarded the money through the #CaliforniansForAll Innovation Grant.

CORE’s program — in partnership with Carbon Health — is an expansion of the group’s COVID relief efforts across Los Angeles.

The site will be located at San Fernando Recreation Park and is opening to the public this week.

Residents will receive assistance with programs such as CalFresh/SNAP, WIC, Medi-Cal, LIHEAP (Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program), rent and utility aid and other general relief.

The site will also offer COVID testing and vaccinations in partnership with Carbon Health.

