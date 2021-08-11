LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The Los Angeles City Council Wednesday will debate a proposal that would require people to have at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine in order to enter most indoor public spaces, such as restaurants, gyms, entertainment venues and even some retailers.

If approved, it would go to L.A. City Attorney Mike Feuer to craft the ordinance. It would be similar to one announced last month by New York City officials.

The New York policy restricts access only to more entertainment-oriented venues such as restaurants, fitness centers and theaters. The L.A. motion may go a step further and include certain retail establishments, however. The exact businesses that would fall under the restrictions would be determined during the drafting of the ordinance.

Feuer on Tuesday expressed his support for such a vaccine mandate.

“What I call optional locations, locations that are not necessary, but nonetheless are popular: restaurants, bars, gyms, performance venues like theaters and other major events,” Feuer said in a news conference. “I should be very clear: No shots, no admission.”

Also Tuesday, the L.A. County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a plan to consider requiring proof of vaccination to enter some indoor public spaces. The motion would only apply to unincorporated parts of the county, not the city of L.A. County staff and attorneys now have two weeks to detail what such a policy could look like.

Last week, L.A. County Supervisor Hilda Solis signed an executive order requiring all Los Angeles County employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19. L.A. County Superior Court also announced that all employees must be fully vaccinated or risk being fired.

The state of California recently issued a mandate that all state workers to be vaccinated or regularly tested. The state is also mandating vaccinations for all health care workers by Sept. 30. The order leaves room for workers to opt out due to medical or religious reasons.

On Wednesday, Gov. Gavin Newsom is expected to announce that all teachers in California will have to be either vaccinated against the coronavirus or undergo regular testing.

This comes as L.A. County has seen a surge in the coronavirus brought on by the highly contagious Delta variant.

As of Aug. 3, of more than 5 million fully vaccinated county residents, 15,628 tested positive, for a rate of 0.31%, according to County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer. There were 446 fully vaccinated people who have been hospitalized, a rate of 0.009%, and 41 died, a rate of 0.0008%.

The county reported another 2,622 COVID-19 infections on Tuesday and 22 deaths.

The number of people hospitalized due to COVID rose to 1,573 as of Tuesday, with 350 people in intensive care. Ferrer said the hospital patients are overwhelmingly unvaccinated, at about 90%. Between April and July, 96% of the people who died from the virus were unvaccinated, she said.

