CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
By CBSLA Staff
Filed Under:Illegal Pot Grow, Santa Ana Police

SANTA ANA (CBSLA) – Officers in Santa Ana on Wednesday discovered a large-scale, illegal cannabis grow operation.

“Vice detectives served a search warrant on a suspected illegal marijuana grow facility at the 2100 block of S. Yale Street, Santa Ana. Upon entry, detectives located an illegal, large-scale, operational marijuana cultivation site. The investigation is ongoing,” the tweet said.

READ MORE: COVID Hospitalizations In LA County Hit Highest Point Since February