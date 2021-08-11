LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A former bodyguard for the Kardashian-Jenner clan, who claimed he was sexually harassed by Kris Jenner, may be ordered to sit for a deposition by his former employer and pay $2,4000 in fines for delaying deposition proceedings.

Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Armen Tamzarian issued a tentative ruling Wednesday granting a motion by David Shield Security Inc., which has sought to question plaintiff Marc McWilliams about employment papers he signed in which he allegedly agreed to submit any disputes to binding arbitration rather than file a lawsuit.

McWilliams sued Jenner, her daughter Kourtney Kardashian and David Shield Security last Sept. 11, alleging a hostile work environment and violations of California labor codes. The motion to compel McWilliams’ deposition deals only with the part of the case against the security company.

McWilliams must appear for deposition within 15 days and pay the $2,400 in sanctions within 30 days, according to the judge, who is scheduled to hear arguments Thursday before issuing a final ruling.

The 52-year-old began working for Jenner, 65, in 2017 until he was suspended in 2018 and then began working for Kardashian, 42, through February 2019, according to the suit.

McWilliams says he was subjected to sexual advances and other harassment by Jenner, including comments about his physical appearance and remarks suggesting he engage in a sexual relationship.

“Furthermore, commencing in or about May, 2017, (Jenner) embarked on a pattern of conduct involving non-consensual physical contact with plaintiff of an inappropriate and sexual nature,” the lawsuit alleges. “At each and every instance when Jenner would engage in such misconduct, plaintiff would expressly inform Jenner that such misconduct was unwelcome and request that Jenner immediately cease and desist any such further misconduct,” the suit states. “Jenner ignored all such requests by plaintiff and persisted with this inappropriate misconduct.”

Jenner has called McWilliams’ claims “absurd allegations” that are “clearly fabricated,” while McWilliams has said the security company disregarded his complaints about Jenner’s alleged actions.

