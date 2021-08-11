CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
By CBSLA Staff
EL MONTE (CBSLA) – The driver of a Dodge Challenger who lead authorities on a pursuit through El Monte Wednesday morning before hiding in an apartment complex has been captured.

The chase began sometime around 6:10 a.m. in the area of Valley Boulevard and Durfee Avenue when the driver ran through a California Highway Patrol traffic break.

It wound its way through surface streets in El Monte before coming to an end at Garvey and Musgrove avenues.

The suspect jumped out of the car and may have run into a nearby apartment complex, according to CHP.

With guns drawn, El Monte police and CHP officers formed a perimeter and searched the area. The suspect was captured and taken into custody at approximately 7 a.m.

The circumstances concerning what exactly prompted the pursuit were not immediately confirmed. It’s unclear how many people were in the vehicle.