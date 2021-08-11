CHINO HILLS (CBSLA) — There’s a shortage of paramedics to staff ambulances in San Bernardino County, so authorities have come up with an innovative public-private partnership to help fill the gap.
A combination of paramedic training delays and more staff in quarantine due to the ongoing surge in COVID-19 cases has caused a shortage of American Medical Response, AMR, paramedics in the San Bernardino County area. So the Chino Valley Fire District is stepping in to help in these extraordinary circumstances.
The Inland Counties Emergency Agency has issued an emergency authorization so Chino Valley Fire’s paramedics may deploy Alternate Transport Vehicles/Ambulances as needed, within district boundaries. The agreement allows AMR to request the Chino Valley Fire paramedics to staff and deploy the vehicles during the days when AMR is short-staffed.
Each vehicle is equipped to transport patients from the field to an emergency room. According to the agreement, AMR will reimburse Chino Valley Fire for their personnel time, use of equipment, and fuel.