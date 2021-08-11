CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
By CBSLA Staff
GORMAN (CBSLA) — Authorities are investigating a deputy shooting at a rest stop off the 5 Freeway in Gorman.

(credit: CBS)

The shooting happened after noon Wednesday at a rest stop along the 5 Freeway at Vista Del Lago, near Pyramid Lake in the Grapevine.

Video from Sky 9 shows a burgundy sedan with its front bumper partially hanging off the hood, stopped at an angle on the shoulder of the freeway.

Authorities say the suspect was shot, but their condition was not known. No deputies were hurt.

It’s not clear what led up to the shooting.

Two right lanes were closed for the shooting investigation and traffic was backed up in the area.