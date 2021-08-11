GORMAN (CBSLA) — Authorities are investigating a deputy shooting at a rest stop off the 5 Freeway in Gorman.
The shooting happened after noon Wednesday at a rest stop along the 5 Freeway at Vista Del Lago, near Pyramid Lake in the Grapevine.READ MORE: Caught On Camera: 13-Year-Old Boy Restrained On Flight From Maui To Los Angeles
Video from Sky 9 shows a burgundy sedan with its front bumper partially hanging off the hood, stopped at an angle on the shoulder of the freeway.READ MORE: LA-Based Live Entertainment Companies, Sports Franchises Mandate COVID-19 Vaccines For Employees
Authorities say the suspect was shot, but their condition was not known. No deputies were hurt.
It’s not clear what led up to the shooting.MORE NEWS: LA City Council Moves Step Closer To Requiring Vaccine Proof For Entry To Indoor Spaces
Two right lanes were closed for the shooting investigation and traffic was backed up in the area.